Two Passengers, Two Staff Members Hospitalized After Severe Turbulence Rocks Plane

An Allegiant Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence Wednesday, leading to the hospitalization of two passengers and two staff members, according to CNN.

The flight had reportedly departed from Asheville, North Carolina, where it, “experienced severe turbulence before landing.” The plane landed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, CNN reported. (RELATED TO: Five Killed In North Myrtle Beach Plane Crash)

One Hundred and Seventy-Nine passengers and six crew members were on board the flight, according to WFTS. Two passengers and two crew members were subsequently hospitalized after being examined for injuries by airport medical staff, per CNN. The injuries were reportedly believed to be relatively minor.

BREAKING: Severe turbulence has left several passengers and crew members injured aboard an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida. According to FlightAware, the plane dropped more than 4,000 feet in less than one minute. pic.twitter.com/Om23ydv6F0 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 12, 2023

Lisa Spriggs, a passenger on the plane, told WFTS the turbulence terrified her.

“More than halfway through descending, and all of a sudden, we hit a small turbulence, and the stewardess beside us fell to the ground” Spriggs said.

“And it was like like ‘Matrix.’ We watched her go up in the air and just land straight down,” Spriggs added.

Another passenger told WFTS some passengers were left bloodied by the turbulence.

“Yeah, some lady was in the bathroom during the time of the turbulence, and she came out and sat down behind me and she had a huge laceration on her right eyebrow, gushing out blood,” he said.