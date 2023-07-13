Sen. Hawley Says Americans’ Information Is Being Stolen, Offers Solution

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stopped by ‘Fox News Tonight’ Thursday to discuss the impact big tech has on American lives.

Hawley said there needs to be legislation passed to regulate big tech’s handling of users’ data. The Missouri senator told Morgan big tech companies are not only trying to gain influence over the government but also over the lives of individual Americans. (RELATED TO: Newly Released Footage Shows Unedited Version Of Hawley Leaving Capitol)

“They’re not paying us. They’re not getting our consent,” Hawley said.

He argued the only way to stop big tech from inappropriately taking user’s data is to force them to notify users, get their consent and offer them financial compensation.

Morgan asked Hawley why the government has not handled this issue by now. Hawley claimed big tech has been difficult to regulate due to the level of influence and power they wield through lobbyists and money.

“It shouldn’t be that these people can run around and control our lives, can take our personal information, can rip off our most sensitive data and not have to pay us a dime for it. It is time to get them out of our lives in this way. It’s time to give people control back. They need to own their own personal information. Americans ought to own their own personal data,” Hawley said.

Hawley also added that some companies, such as H&R Block, allegedly turn over sensitive personal information to tech companies like Facebook. He said that congress needs to act to give Americans ownership over their private information and force tech companies to pay for it.

Republicans have recently become more critical of how companies handle user data.

FBI director Christopher Wray apparently revealed July 12 the bureau has previously collected Americans’ information from banks.