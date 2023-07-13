Top Democrat Rep Is ‘Satisfied’ With Failed White House Cocaine Investigation

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin said he’s “satisfied” with the Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at the White House that turned up no suspects.

The Secret Service concluded an investigation that was unable to find a suspect who brought cocaine to the White House that was discovered on July 2, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday. Rep. Raskin defended the agency during an interview hours later and said he’s “satisfied” with the failed investigation, and suggested that the White House shouldn’t drug tests visitors. (RELATED: KJP Says Speculating White House Cocaine Belongs To Bidens Is ‘Irresponsible’)

“I’m satisfied that the Secret Service and the White House are on top of it,” Raskin said during an interview with The Hill. “I don’t know how many people would want to go to the White House if they were going to be administering a drug test on the way in.”

“I was reading a book about Lincoln recently, and anybody in Washington could just walk into Lincoln’s White House, go directly in and try to find the president and then talk to him,” said Raskin.

Raskin said his colleagues who advocated for drug testing before entry to the White House lacked “coherence” because they were the “same people who were opposed to COVID-19 tests.”

.@RepRaskin on the White House cocaine investigation: “I’m satisfied that the secret service and the White House are on top of it. […] I don’t know how many people would want to go to the White House if they were going to be administering a drug test on the way in.” pic.twitter.com/RUMB6hZOLW — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2023

The Secret Service had reportedly conducted DNA and fingerprint testing, combed through visitor logs and surveilled “footage of hundreds of individuals” in the White House and were still unable to find a suspect after ten days of investigation. The agency released a statement on Thursday that the investigation was “closed due to lack of physical evidence.”

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

