Here’s Where 2024 GOP Candidates Stand On Making The Debate Stage Next Month

The first Republican primary debate is approaching, and several of the 2024 GOP presidential candidates have signaled that they’ll meet the criteria to make the stage while others’ standing is not yet clear.

Six candidates have said they’ve exceeded the 40,000 unique donor threshold, roughly seven will likely meet the polling criteria and almost all of the field has committed to signing the loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.

“I fully intend to get to 40,000 donors, meet the polling threshold, and show up to Milwaukee for the debate. I will not sign a pledge to any political leader, so go to my website and donate to see what the RNC does on August 23rd,” former Texas Rep. Will Hurd previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) rolled out its debate criteria in early June — before several candidates jumped into the race — including a 40,000 donor threshold, a polling requirement and a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee. Six candidates have said they’ve exceeded the donor requirement, roughly seven will likely meet the polling criteria and nearly all of the field has committed to supporting the eventual nominee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have all surpassed the donor requirement, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign previously confirmed to the New York Post that it exceeded the donor threshold, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN Wednesday that he did, as well.

The campaigns of former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and conservative radio personality Larry Elder have yet to say whether they’ve met the donor requirement, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Hugh Hewitt on July 6 that his campaign has more than 5,000 donors, but hasn’t yet made it to 40,000. Burgum’s campaign is giving out $20 gift cards to those who contribute as little as $1 to his efforts.

The RNC is also requiring that candidates poll at or above 1% in three national polls, or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one key early primary state poll — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. Candidates are required to meet this criteria within 48 hours of the August 23 debate, and the surveys must be recognized by the RNC and be conducted on or after July 1.

Trump, DeSantis, Pence, Haley, Scott, Ramaswamy and Christie should easily meet the polling requirement, while it’s possible Hutchinson, Elder, Burgum, Hurd and Suarez won’t, according to polling data. (RELATED: This GOP Presidential Longshot Candidate Is Fundraising To Make The Debate Stage — But There’s Just One Problem)

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 56% (+39)

• DeSantis — 17%

• Ramaswamy — 8%

• Pence — 7%

• Haley — 3%

• Scott — 3%

• Christie — 3%

• Hutchinson — 1% Morning Consult | 3,616 RV | 07/07-09https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/cDCxTU8HdX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 11, 2023

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for the 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 13 and July 11, indicates that Trump is leading the field by over 30 points, followed by DeSantis at 20.6%, Pence at 6.3%, Haley at 3.4%, Scott at 3.2%, Ramaswamy at 3.1% and Christie at 2.6%. All other contenders either received less than 1% support or didn’t register in the RCP’s average.

There are no state polls that would be recognized by the RNC per its debate requirements, as none have been conducted since July 1 that surveyed a minimum of 800 likely Republican voters, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The RNC is requiring that candidates sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee, which has drawn some criticism from Hutchinson, Christie and Hurd over having to potentially support the former president.

Hutchinson has criticized the pledge for potentially requiring him to support a convicted felon, and his campaign asked the RNC to amend and clarify its language. Christie slammed the requirement for being a “useless idea” while criticizing Trump for not taking a similar pledge in 2016 “seriously.”

Despite their complaints, both candidates have indicated that they will do what’s necessary to debate.

Hurd frequently says he won’t sign the loyalty pledge, but has continued attempts at achieving the RNC’s other debate criteria to make the stage like meeting the donor threshold.

“I’m not in the business of lying to the American people for the sake of a microphone,” Hurd previously told the DCNF. “I fully intend to get to 40,000 donors, meet the polling threshold, and show up to Milwaukee for the debate. I will not sign a pledge to any political leader, so go to my website and donate to see what the RNC does on August 23rd.”

All other Republican candidates have said they will support the eventual nominee in 2024 except for Trump. The former president has also suggested he might skip the first two RNC debates and hold a competing event instead.

