Tim Scott Rakes In Over $6 Million In First Quarter As Presidential Candidate

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott brought in $6.1 million during his first fundraising quarter as a presidential candidate, according to a campaign press release.

Scott finished 2023’s second fundraising quarter, which began in April, with $21 million cash on hand, according to the campaign. The senator also announced he met the Republican National Committee’s 40,000 donor threshold to make the stage in August, as he garnered over 53,000 unique donors across all 50 states since his late May campaign launch.

“Tim Scott, the only candidate to show movement and momentum since announcing, enters the summer armed with $21 million cash-on-hand,” the campaign press release reads. “As he prepares to take the debate stage, it is clear he not only is the best messenger and most consistent conservative in the race, but also has the resources to win.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley’s Campaign, Super PAC Combine To Raise $26 Million In Second Quarter Of Candidacy)

During the same period, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and her aligned super PAC Stand For America Fund Inc. raised a combined $26 million, former President Donald Trump and his joint fundraising committee Save America PAC brought in $35 million and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with Never Back Down PAC raked in $150 million.

In Scott’s first 24 hours as a presidential candidate, he raised $2 million, which brought his campaign to $24 million cash on hand. DeSantis raked in $1 million after one hour of his candidacy, and $8.2 million in the first day.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 13 and July 11, indicates Trump is leading the crowded field by over 30 points, followed by DeSantis with 21%, former Vice President Mike Pence with 6.3%, Haley with 3.5% and Scott with 3.3%.

Pence and the rest of the GOP primary field have yet to announce their campaign’s fundraising totals ahead of the Federal Election Commission’s filing deadline on Saturday.

