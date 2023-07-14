San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing To Close After 127 Years

One of the oldest breweries in the U.S. announced its closure Wednesday after opening in 1896 in San Francisco, California.

Anchor Brewing announced in a statement the shuttering of its factory in a statement due to “challenging economic factors and declining sales since 2016,” according to CNN Business. All brewing officially came to a halt Wednesday, and the remaining beers that are immediately available for distribution by the company will be sold at the end of July.

Pour one out for Anchor Brewing: America’s oldest craft brewer is shutting down after 127 years in business. https://t.co/7Tb5WI5Ppu — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2023

Sam Singer, Anchor spokesperson, added that “impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.” (RELATED: Man Allegedly Shot Bargoer In The Head After Buying Him A Drink)

All 61 employees that served the company were given a 60-day heads-up regarding the executive decision to close the company which included information about “transition support and separation packages.” (RELATED: Red Alert! Bud Light’s Collapse Is Escalating After Costco Gives Them The ‘Star Of Death’)

The Japanese beer company Sapporo bought the brand in 2017, much to the dismay of many California craft beer employees, according to the outlet. Furthermore, a 2021 rebranding effort was looked down upon as being much too distant from the brand’s original styling.

Hundreds of customers filled Anchor Brewing on Thursday to say goodbye to a favorite hang-out spot. “It’s like a death in the family,” said one woman who has been coming to the taproom with her husband every day for the past three years. https://t.co/Pnik9UB4tt — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 14, 2023



One California resident dubbed the news as being as devastating as “a death in the family,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Numerous businesses that have left San Francisco have cited homelessness or crime as reasons for calling it quits. Office vacancies surged to a record high this year, as several prominent tech companies have sought to their offices.