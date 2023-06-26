Man Allegedly Shot Bargoer In The Head After Buying Him A Drink

A Florida man is accused of shooting a fellow bargoer in the head after buying him a drink, Local 10 reported.

Ramiro Hernandez allegedly unleashed gunfire on two brothers shortly after reportedly taking responsibility for a drink on their tab at a Fern Isle Park, Florida, club called El Palenque, according to Local 10. As a result, one of the brothers was reportedly shot in the head.

The 38-year-old suspect reportedly told police that a verbal altercation ensued between him and the victim, but maintained that he did not shoot him, Local 10 noted.

The argument escalated when one of the victims reportedly told the suspect to “[c]ome on let’s go outside and fight,” the outlet noted, citing a police report. As the two made their way outside of the club, a witness reportedly told cops that Hernandez booked it to his car as the brothers followed him to it. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect Ramming Giant Bunny Statue With Car)

A fistfight reportedly broke out, and Hernandez allegedly went inside his vehicle where he rolled down the window and began firing. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk With Fake ID Of Former Prime Minister That Expires In Year 3000)

The suspect was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Sunday and was subsequently booked at 11:10 p.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the outlet reported.

Hernandez already had warrants for his arrest, including for sexual battery, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest, Local 10 reported.