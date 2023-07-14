‘Public Defecation’: Desantis Says He Hopes Newsom Takes Over For Biden

Republican Florida Gov. and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said Friday he is “fully prepared” to run against California Gov. Gavin Newsom if he were to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

DeSantis compared the freedom in his state to the said “public defecation” in major cities throughout California during Blaze TV’s event hosted by Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. He hinted that the American people will easily choose DeSantis over Newsom if he were to replace Biden as the nominee.

“I’m fully prepared to have a Florida-California showdown,” the governor told Carlson. “And Let the people choose what’s the better vision for the United States of America, because I’m very confident that the freedom in Florida is what more people would choose rather than the public defecation on the streets of San Francisco.”

The Florida governor recently visited San Francisco where he lamented against the increased homeless and drug crises throughout the city.

San Francisco has more than 7,700 homeless residents and pours $160 million annually into permanent housing programs to provide shelter for them. Residents have reportedly complained of the inconveniences brought forth by the large homeless population, among them being defecation, harassment, open-air drug use, frequent car break-ins and theft.

DeSantis also recently called on Newsom to stop “pussyfooting” around and run against Biden in the 2024 primary.

“He’s got huge problems in his state. I mean, like, huge problems in his state. We all know that. I mean, you see it in San Francisco, you see it in LA,” the Florida governor said at a June 15 event.

“He has a real serious fixation on the state of Florida. I mean, I think it’s just bizarre that he does that. But what I would tell him is you know what, stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it or are you just going to sit on the sidelines and chirp?”