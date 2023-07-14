GOP Mayoral Candidate Promises To Enact Key Democratic Gun Policy

Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor Jefferson Shreve unveiled a public safety plan Thursday that called for stricter gun control measures, similar to his Democratic opponent’s policies.

The proposal would ban assault weapon sales, change the age to legally purchase firearms from 18 to 21 and repeal permit-less carry, according to Shreve’s campaign site. His Democratic opponent, incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett, has criticized the plan as a copy of regulations already on the books.

“Crime is rampant in Indianapolis — and it calls for systemic change,” Shreve told reporters at a news conference Thursday following the plan’s release, according to the Indianapolis Star. “We’re on track to break yet another crime record this year,” Shreve added. (RELATED: 3 Killed, 10 Shot In Indianapolis During 8-Hour Span)

Today I announced my public safety plan aimed at curbing violent crime and restoring safety to Indianapolis neighborhoods. You can learn more about at https://t.co/QmWXaPUdG8 or text SAFE to 70747. #shreveformayor pic.twitter.com/i40xJDLfqs — Jefferson Shreve (@JeffersonShreve) July 13, 2023

Shreve has emphasized public safety concerns as part of his campaign for mayor.

In early July, with Hogsett’s support, Indianapolis’ city council voted to pass a proposal that bans concealed carry, increases the legal carrying age to 21 and cracks down on permit-less carry. This would violate Indiana state law, which prevents local governments from regulating “the ownership, possession, carrying, transportation, registration, transfer, and storage of firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories.”

“Today’s speech was a hodgepodge of repackaged programs that already exist and meaningless platitudes,” Blake Hesch, campaign manager for Hogsett, said in a statement regarding Shreve’s plan, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“Critics may say that Shreve policies on parts of this subject are not different from Mayor Hogsett’s,” the Shreve campaign acknowledged in the policy proposal. “The Shreve administration will advocate earnestly and on Day 1, not after session closes, for changes in state law to accommodate the crisis of violence plaguing our city,” the campaign added.