Biden Outpaces Every GOP Candidate In Second Quarter Fundraising

President Joe Biden raised more money in the second quarter than any other candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

The Biden campaign raised over $72 million between June 1 and April 30, the president’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Friday. The haul outpaces both former President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who raised $35 million and $20 million, respectively.

Trump’s second quarter amount is nearly double his first quarter fundraising haul of $18.8 million, potentially suggesting the former president’s indictments are boosting his campaign. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Shifts Strategy To Capitalize On Indictment Rocket Fuel)

NEW: Team @JoeBiden has raised over $72M. Grassroots donors are powering our campaign, helping us build a strong foundation to win in 2024. That’s why the most impactful thing you can do right now is sign up to give a $20 recurring gift: https://t.co/pFh7VCynrb pic.twitter.com/i5n9ZjXklC — Julie Chavez Rodriguez (@JulieR2022) July 14, 2023

“While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them – because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” Rodriguez said.

Since April, the campaign received money from more than 394,000 individual donors and has over 670,000 total contributions, she added. Ninety-seven percent of the donations were under $200 and donors from all 50 states participated.

Biden’s approval rating remained at 40% in early July, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, close to the lowest support of his presidency.

The campaign is shifting gears to focus on the economy — the issue most voters are typically worried about — by touting “Bidenomics.” The administration defines the term as “his vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.”