REPORT: Suspected New York Serial Killer In Police Custody

Police reportedly arrested a suspected serial killer on Friday in relation to the Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, New York.

The unidentified suspect is apparently due in court within the next few hours, sources close to the investigation confirmed to the New York Post. The individual is male, and was arrested in relation to at least four homicides in which women were found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in 2010.

An additional six women were later suspected of being linked to the serial killer, the source noted. A number of other sources further confirmed the report to New12 Long Island after police filled the area of First Avenue in Massapequa Park.

Footage shared by CBS News show the throngs of law enforcement officers scouring the region during the manhunt. Officials also confirmed to the outlet that an individual was arrested.

The four women killed by the suspected serial killer were all in their 20s — Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, and Melissa Barthelemy, 24. Their remains were uncovered within days of each other, less than a tenth of a mile apart on the beach. But by spring 2011, at least ten bodies, later including an unidentified man and toddler, were also linked to the killer. (RELATED: Another Body Pulled From River As Serial Killer Concerns Plague Chicago)

Investigations into the deaths were renewed in Feb. 2022, when Suffolk County’s police commissioner Rodney Harrison created the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force. FBI, local sheriffs and state police all aided the task force.