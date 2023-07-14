Woman Caught On Video Launching Glass Bottles And Metal Pipes At Police From Los Angeles Rooftop, Officers Say

A woman pelted police officers with metal pipes and bottles from a rooftop in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night, according to local reports.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were responding to a reported shooting at a smoke shop near the intersection of East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when the woman began throwing metal pipes and glass bottles at them and their patrol cars from the top of a three-story apartment building, according to KTLA.

The officers made a distress call for crisis assistance and more units arrived to help apprehend the woman, the outlet reported. She was arrested without further incident after about 30 minutes. One vehicle sustained damages, but no officers were injured, according to KTLA. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Creeping Up, Cracking Bottle Over NYC Police Officer’s Head)

LAPD officers attacked: Pipes and bottles fly as cops are pelted by projectiles while investigating a shooting The wild standoff now on ABC7 https://t.co/mK72bW5P4z — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 14, 2023

The woman refused to identify herself and would not cooperate with the investigators, ABC7 reported. Some individuals who were detained in connection with the shooting were released, according to the outlet, but the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

LAPD officers were involved in a similar incident in mid-June. Officers responding to a late-night call about a man on the roof of a Metropolitan Transit Bus in Venice tried to speak to the man but he allegedly fled. He began throwing wood at officers and rejected their calls to descend and receive help, according to an LAPD statement. Early June 20, officers allegedly received an additional call concerning the man on the roof, who complied and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.