Four Los Angeles Taco Stands Allegedly Robbed In Less Than Two Hours: REPORT

Four South Los Angeles taco stands were allegedly robbed within a span of 90 minutes Sunday, according to FOX 11.

The alleged robbers allegedly brandished firearms and took cash in all four alleged encounters, according to KTLA. No physical injuries were reported.

Raul, a witness who works at one of the taco stands, claimed the robbers allegedly pointed a gun to his coworker’s chest as well as a customer’s head, the outlet noted. After realizing the customer only had a cell-phone, the alleged robbers allegedly took it and threw it to the ground.

Police said the first allegedly targeted stand was located near Vernon Avenue and McKinley, according to FOX 11. The alleged robbers then allegedly moved on to another stand on Ascot Avenue and 51st Street, another on Avalon, and ended on 43rd Street and South Central, per FOX 11.

An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after at least four taco stands were robbed at gunpoint in less than 90 minutes. https://t.co/4wTKB9k6t2 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 10, 2023

An officer said the suspects are believed to be three men, two of them Black and one Hispanic, according to KTLA.

The alleged robbers possibly escaped in a gray Honda before authorities arrived, FOX 11 reported. They are currently still at large.