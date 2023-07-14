Police Arrest Suspected New Jersey Burglar As He Tries To Flee Into Ocean

A South Jersey man was arrested last week in the middle of the ocean for allegedly stealing a bicycle from an area garage.

38-year-old Ryan Verdi of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, was seen walking into a garage at another person’s home. North Wildwood Police Department posted on Facebook thatOfficer Steven Ransom was in the area of 300 E 2nd Avenue when he noticed Verdi riding a bicycle and determined that he matched the description of the suspect who entered the garage.

(RELATED: Man Charged With Murdering 18-Year-Old 2 Days After Being Released From Prison Due To COVID-19: REPORT) “Officer Ransom was able to determine the garage door was stuck in the open position due to the power outage and Verdi stole the bicycle from the garage. When officers approached Verdi, he ran onto the beach and into the ocean,” the Facebook post reported. “Sgt. Brian Harkins and Officer Dominic DeMusz entered the water and Verdi was placed under arrest. Officers were assisted by the North Wildwood Beach Patrol.”

Verdi was charged with burglary, obstructing the administration of law, and failing to obey lifeguard and police orders. He was sent to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN OCEAN FOR BURGLARY AND THEFT

This wasn’t Verdi’s first arrest. Officers Zachary Frame and Christopher Johnson witnessed Verdi entering a car near the area of Surf Avenue, using a flashlight to examine the center console on July 5, according to the post. “Verdi then exited the vehicle and approached another vehicle, and pulled the door handle. Verdi was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Burglary.”