Police Arrest Suspected New Jersey Burglar As He Tries To Flee Into Ocean

A South Jersey man was arrested last week in the middle of the ocean for allegedly stealing a bicycle from an area garage.
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN OCEAN FOR BURGLARY AND THEFT
See full story on our Facebook page:https://t.co/xsfRa4Zzme pic.twitter.com/mu07sNB3We
— North Wildwood PD (@NorthWildwoodPD) July 10, 2023
This wasn’t Verdi’s first arrest. Officers Zachary Frame and Christopher Johnson witnessed Verdi entering a car near the area of Surf Avenue, using a flashlight to examine the center console on July 5, according to the post. “Verdi then exited the vehicle and approached another vehicle, and pulled the door handle. Verdi was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Burglary.”
Ryan received a summons and was immediately released following the State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Bail Reform Guidelines.