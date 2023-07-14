Philip Rivers Announces Wife’s Pregnant, Expecting 10th Child

He may be retired, but he is still putting in that work.

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers announced Wednesday that he is awaiting the birth of his 10th child. He and his wife Tiffany are expecting the boy to be due in October.

Rivers played for the Colts and the Chargers over his 17-year career until he retired in 2021, according to the New York Times. He was named starting quarterback for the Chargers in 2006 when they were based in San Diego. He retired at the age of 39 and currently coaches football at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.

At a 7-on-7 event in Daphne, Alabama, River told Al.com that he would be adding one more kid to his already numerous roster of children.

Philip Rivers’ wife pregnant with 10th Child pic.twitter.com/4v3ugY4Ojf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2023

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers said. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

This being his 10th child, Rivers and his wife have children ranging from 4 years of age to 21, according to AL.com. He only needs one more child to field his own football team. In fact, Rivers’ oldest, his son Gunner, will be the starting quarterback for St. Michael in the upcoming season.

Both of Rivers’ parents come from families of nine children. This just might be the ultimate way to one-up your parents. (RELATED: NFL Superstar Slammed After Endorsing Bud Light)

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” Rivers said.