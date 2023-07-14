CNN Committed The Gravest Sin Of All Time

CNN is under fire for the gravest sin one could possibly commit while working at the network — misgendering Dylan Mulvaney.

Correspondent Ryan Young called Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male, a “he.” The news organization then had a white woman offer an apology in the black correspondent’s place.

CNN won’t apologize for promoting a full-blown Russian conspiracy theory pushed by Hillary Clinton, but they apologize for calling a biological man a “he”?

This is why CNN is not a serious news organization.

