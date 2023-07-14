EXCLUSIVE: Republican Reps Demand Probe Into 10-Year-Old’s Participation In ‘Naked Bike Ride’

Wisconsin Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald sent a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the alleged exploitation of a 10-year-old minor at a “Naked Bike Ride” event.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, in which the two lawmakers call for information about a June 17, 2023 event in Madison, Wisconsin, called the World Naked Bike Ride that reportedly featured 150 nude people on bicycles. The crowd reportedly included a naked 10-year-old girl on a bicycle, whose parents or caretakers consented to her display.

“Those entrusted in the care and protection of this innocent child, consented, and condoned this harmful conduct and her indecent exposure. It is undisputable that indecent exposure is lewd conduct (obscenity) and is not protected speech,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “This cannot be allowed to happen, now or again, and request your cooperation in immediately investigating this flagrant violation of our child endangerment and obscenity laws.”

“As you know, the standard of what is harmful to minors may differ from the standard applied to adults,” the lawmakers added. “For good reason, these standards seek to protect minors from pornography, obscenity, and other material that may bring harm to them, and they must be enforced.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Biden To Withdraw From World Health Organization)

Here Is What The Lawmakers Are Requesting In The Letter:

Will the Department of Justice endeavor, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to investigate this matter, and leverage appropriate charge(s) on those responsible for endangering a child through the propagation of this obscene conduct?

If your department declines to investigate this matter, what law or policy are you invoking that precludes you from launching an investigation?

What federal remedy does a minor, who does not have legal capacity and is exploited by their parents, have under these facts?

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The lawmakers called for responses to their questions no later than Aug. 26, 2023.

“The world is in a very dark place when parents and event organizers allow a 10-year-old’s indecent exposure in a public bike ride,” Tiffany told the Caller before sending the letter. “It’s immoral, harmful, and obscene. Those who allowed it should be held accountable.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Ban Race-Based Preferences In The Federal Government)

The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Caller’s inquiry about the letter.