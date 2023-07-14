Tucker Carlson Receives Tongue-In-Cheek Job Offer From Presidential Candidate

Tucker Carlson received a tongue-in-cheek job offer from Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina during a Friday interview.

Scott offered Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, the position of “bye-bye ambassador” during a discussion on illegal immigration and border security at a summit hosted by The Blaze. Carlson and Fox News parted ways April 24. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Who Lectured Tim Scott On Racism Misses His Appearance On Show)

WATCH:



“We know anyone using a fake Social Security number, why not just like drop them off in Tijuana, bye, bye,” Carlson said, drawing laughter from the crowd, after noting that “everyone” had a smartphone that could be used to track locations.

“I’m going to appoint Tucker Carlson as my ‘bye, bye, ambassador’ to figure this out,” Scott said in response, gaining applause from the attendees at the event. “So, we’re going to work together on this and I — I’m looking forward to do it.”

Over 1.64 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“I have to obey the law but someone from Haiti doesn’t, or what?” Carlson asked during the interview. “But they come because they know that no politician will say, come on, you’re leaving, like they don’t put up this in Japan.”

