Tucker Out At Fox

Fox News announced Monday that it is parting ways with Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

🚨#BREAKING: @FoxNews said it and @TuckerCarlson “have agreed to part ways.”

— Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) April 24, 2023

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

The breaking news comes just days after the media outlet announced it was parting ways with host Dan Bongino.

Bongino, who hosted “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” on Saturday nights and “Canceled in the USA” on Fox Nation, departed the outlet after failing to come to an agreement to extend his contract.

Bongino said on his podcast the decision was “tough” but “we couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

“It’s a sad day,” Bongino said. “The most important events in my life I learned about on Fox News.”