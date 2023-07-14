Unearthed Video Shows Teachers Union President Ranting And Raving On Stage, Calling Students ‘Our Babies’

A recently unearthed video shows the head of the largest teachers union wailing on stage during a keynote address, calling students “our babies.”

During the National Education Association’s (NEA) July 3 Representative Assembly, Becky Pringle gave a keynote speech addressing more than 6,000 NEA delegates in Orlando, Florida. Toward the end of her speech, Pringle shouted about the union’s “righteous fight for freedom” and changing “the world for our students.” (RELATED: Biden Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Someone Else’s Child’ While Honoring National Teacher Of The Year)

“We will never bend,” Pringle shouted. “We will never be broken because we are the NEA and we will always do what we must to be worthy of our students. Thank you NEA for all you do every day for our babies and for our colleagues and for your states and for this country. Onward NEA. Onward.”

The closing of Becky Pringle’s latest speech to the NEA was a Hitlerian performance. This is not a casual comparison. https://t.co/TuDs8EXW8V pic.twitter.com/B0Ow7uBqZA — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) July 14, 2023

Pringle encouraged educators to turn obstacles into opportunities and to transform hardship into hope during her keynote address before discussing messages she hears from “Chief Seattle.”

“I can hear Chief Seattle crying out to us, urging us to remember: when you know who you are, when your mission is clear and you burn with the inner fire of an unbreakable will, no cold can touch your heart, no deluge can dampen your purpose,” Pringle yelled. “NEA, you are those stars in the darkness. Your light will not be dimmed. Your purpose will drive you in our righteous fight for freedom because you know who you are. You know who you are. You are the NEA. Our mission is clear, we will advocate for the rights of education professionals and we will change this world for our students with an inner fire burning.”

At the NEA’s representative assembly, delegates approved a new measure that calls for the organization and its members to promote sex-change procedures for LGBTQ youth. The new business item will be in place for one year and will update the NEA’s bargaining guidance around LGBTQ issues, such as access to sex-changing procedures for school employees.

