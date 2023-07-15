Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to the hospital, according to Saturday reports.

The Israeli Prime Minister was transported to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for medical testing, according to The New York Times. Netanyahu is reportedly stable and in good condition. (RELATED TO: Biden’s State Department Sent $38,000 To A Group Looking To Remove Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu From Office)

“His condition is good and he is undergoing medical tests,” his office said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

BREAKING: Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized and is receiving a full medical review. pic.twitter.com/x5cyuUjLyZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 15, 2023

Netanyahu was reportedly admitted to the hospital over dizziness stemming from possible dehydration, according to Reuters. Physicians reportedly recommended the Israeli leader go to the hospital after his complaints of “slight dizziness,” per the outlet. The Prime Minister was, according to reports, not sedated nor incapacitated.

“The prime minister spent several hours in the heat of the day at the Sea of Galilee yesterday. Today, he complained of slight dizziness.”

Sheba Medical Center and Netanyahu’s office released a joint statement on Saturday evening, elaborating on the prime minister’s condition.

Netanyahu’s office clarified that the tests detected nothing abnormal and the prime minister will likely be fine.

“Initial tests have come back normal, with nothing untoward found. The initial assessment is dehydration. On the doctors’ advice, the prime minister is undergoing further routine tests,” Netanyahu’s office added.