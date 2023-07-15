Man Allegedly Steals Car With Baby Inside, Drops Child Off On Roadside

The search is underway in Massachusetts for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Friday afternoon, later dropping child off on roadside, according to Boston Police.

The baby’s parents had exited their truck at Geneva Avenue in Dorchester to tend to their older, two-year-old child while their baby was still inside the truck, when the suspect entered the truck and drove off with the baby still inside, a Boston Police Department community alert noted. Moments later, the suspect reportedly returned to 430 Geneva Ave. and placed the infant — who was still in the car seat — on the sidewalk, before fleeing in the truck again. (RELATED: 6-Year-Old Bites Alleged Would-Be Kidnapper, Runs To Safety)

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?: Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who allegedly stole a truck with a baby inside it in Dorchester Friday. https://t.co/OJZQXkkDbK pic.twitter.com/QSpKHcKz82 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 15, 2023

The baby was reunited with her parents, with emergency personnel responding to evaluate the baby, according to the police alert. Officers located the stolen truck about an hour later. The suspect, a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male, last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants with long hair and a beard, is reportedly still on the loose. The police are investigating the incident and calling for more information from the public.

A 22-month-old girl was reportedly kidnapped in a similar manner at a barbershop in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 28, according to NBC Boston. The alleged kidnapper reportedly dropped the child off at a hospital, asking a woman to watch over the child while he parked the car. He was later arrested alongside his girlfriend as the stolen vehicle ran out of gas in a high-speed police chase.