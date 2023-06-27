Police Charge 76-Year-Old Woman For Allegedly Beating Her Husband To Death With Cane

A Maryland septuagenarian is facing murder charges for allegedly beating her husband to death, according to a recent press release from the state’s attorney.

Gail Joy D’Anthony, 76, was arrested June 21 in Cumberland and charged with “one count each of First- and Second-Degree Murder” of her husband, 72-year-old John D’Anthony III, according to a June 23 press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Carroll County, Maryland.

Local police and emergency services personnel responded to a cardiac arrest alert from the couple’s Westminster, Maryland, residence on March 1. Lifesaving measures on Mr. D’Anthony failed and he was pronounced dead, according to the press release. Autopsy results showed Mr D’Anthony “suffered extensive injuries, including blunt force injuries throughout his body, including, but not limited to, lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes, and large contusions to his hands and forearms.” Mr. D’Anthony’s death was then ruled a homicide, kickstarting a criminal investigation, according to the release. (RELATED: She Divorced Her Cancer-Ridden Husband For ‘Killing’ The Vibe)

Detectives examined and collected evidence at the couple’s residence, including what was likely a blood splatter. Mrs. D’Anthony allegedly told a witness — who later volunteered the information to police — that she had pushed Mr. D’Anthony to the ground, where he hit his head on the floor, and that she then bludgeoned him on the head with a cane and used the cane to stop him from getting to his feet, according to the press release. Mrs. D’Anthony allegedly called 911 for assistance after her husband became unconscious.

Police judged the testimony consistent with the evidence found at the scene and arrested Mrs. D’Anthony. She is being held without bail awaiting later transportation to the Carroll County Detention Center, according to the press release.

Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said the “arrest and prosecution were the result of much sweat and shoe leather” on the part of the investigators and that “all of us in law enforcement in Carroll are committed to protecting vulnerable victims of domestic violence, no matter how young or old,” according to the release.