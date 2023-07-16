Health Emergency Forces Country Music Star Off Stage Mid-Performance

Country music star Jason Aldean ran off the stage in the middle of a Saturday night performance in Connecticut and did not return, due to heat exhaustion, according to Aldean.

Aldean was performing his 2010 hit song “Crazy Town” at his concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford when he hurried off the stage, Fox News reported. Aldean momentarily buried his face in the crook of his arm in an apparent attempt to wipe his face on his sleeve, and then barely resumed singing when he ran off the stage, seen in a video of the event.

Xfinity Theatre announced early Sunday on social media that “[y]esterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” while appreciating “the outpouring of well wishes for Jason” and reporting that a representative of Aldean’s “has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.” (RELATED: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital)

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Aldean took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to thank everyone for checking on him and adding, “I’m doing fine, just one of those things, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and then — cut to the show — there was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion. It was pretty intense.” He promised to “make it up” to his Connecticut-based fans, while also announcing that the next leg of his Highway Desperado tour would be in Saratoga Springs, New York, Sunday night.

The world reportedly saw its hottest day on record July 4 and its hottest month on record in June. Swathes of regions across Asia, Europe and North America sweltered in the record summer heat, with wildfires ripping across parts of Canada and the United States. Over 100 million Americans — or one-third of the population — “are currently under active National Weather Service extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings,” per the National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS).