‘Go On MSNBC’: Megyn Kelly Has Some Advice For Ron DeSantis

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly has advice for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis about how to improve his polling numbers.

Kelly was interviewed Saturday by The Daily Signal at the Turning Point Action conference in Florida, where Kelly was a speaker. She praised DeSantis’ Friday interview with Tucker Carlson and spoke about the polls showing DeSantis in a distant second place to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. (RELATED: ‘Moron’: Megyn Kelly Points To Moment Swalwell Made Himself Look ‘So Dumb)

.@megynkelly thinks Ron DeSantis was the clear winner of Friday’s town hall. And she has some advice for him: “Go on MSNBC! That’s what I would tell him to do.” “He should get out there and fight.”pic.twitter.com/BSmfeZzRjS — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

“I really think the number one thing he needs to do is get himself in front of adversarial liberal media and fight,” Kelly said.

“If he could just get in front of these, you know, go on MSNBC, that’s what I would tell him to do.”

“MSNBC, that’s your top choice?” Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan asked Kelly.

“Do it, or Meet the Press, I mean, any show on CNN, everybody is left-wing other than sort of Fox and digital media so take your pick. But he should get out there and fight,” Kelly added.

“I was going to ask you which networks he should go on. MSNBC is probably the best one?” Olohan followed up.

“Why not just go for, go on Joy Reid,” Kelly said as she burst into laughter.

“What about The View?” Olohan asked.

“That would actually be spectacular,” Kelly replied.

DeSantis will be interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday after a policy rollout in South Carolina, according to the New York Post.

The DeSantis campaign raised $20 million in roughly six weeks since DeSantis announced his presidential run, Federal Election Commission (FEC) disclosures show. His campaign and pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down have a combined $150 million to spend.