Former Bush Press Secretary Says DeSantis Has A ‘Personality’ Issue He ‘Can’t Fix’

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s personality on Monday, saying he was unable to fix his demeanor that often came across as “dour.”

The DeSantis campaign laid off about a dozen staffers in a cost-cutting move despite raising over $20 million since he launched his campaign May 24, according to NBC New York. DeSantis currently trails former President Donald Trump by 34.1% according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. (RELATED: ‘Massive Threat’: DeSantis Says Centralized Digital Currencies Open Door To ‘Social Credit System’)

“I think Tim Scott is going to be that guy. Can he go all the way? That remains to be seen. He’s got a lot more work to do, but he’s a serious person. He’s campaigning in a different mode. He’s happy. He loves what he does. He inspires you about the United States of America,” Fleischer told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “He’s a feel-good leader and contrast that to Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis comes across as dour. I just think it’s his nature, his personality.”

WATCH:



“You can’t fix that. You can’t replace that with a happy upbeat way,” Fleischer continued. “Tim Scott is striking a chord, and at some point, somebody will emerge as the alternative to Donald Trump. That’s why I say, keep your eye on Senator Scott.”

Scott has averaged 3% of the vote, according to the Real Clear Politics average. In polls by Morning Consult and I&I/TIPP, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has received more than twice the support Scott has, while DeSantis dipped below 20% support in both polls.

DeSantis gained national prominence with several culture war battles in 2022 and his defeat of former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist by 17% on Nov. 8, part of a Republican landslide in Florida that was a bright spot on a night the party underperformed expectations nationwide.

The Florida governor and Disney have clashed since he signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the company’s opposition. DeSantis also approved legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements, leading to the company suing DeSantis in April.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.