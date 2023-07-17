Man Allegedly Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend From Wingstop, Gets In Standoff With Police, Kills Her, Authorities Say

A Georgia man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her workplace on Sunday night and killed her in a standoff with police, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, of Albany, allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint at around 11 p.m. from a Wingstop restaurant in Fayette County where she worked, and then drove away with her in a red Chevrolet Camaro, according to a statement by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to end the chase after the suspect had driven into a driveway on the grounds of Lovejoy High School in Clayton County. Multiple shots were reportedly fired in Hopkins’ vehicle, with several of the shots striking a police vehicle. Fayette County deputies forced Hopkins out of his car using a pepper spray-type irritant and arrested him, according to the statement. (RELATED: Man Charged With Kidnapping And Assault Released On $2 Bail, Promptly Commits Another Alleged Kidnapping And Assault)

Police found Hopkins’ ex-girlfriend, whom the police did not name, dead from several gunshot wounds in Hopkins’ car, the statement noted.

Hopkins faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault as well as additional charges for the death of his ex-girlfriend, per the statement. The victim was 19 years old, KCRG reported.

In 2022, Hopkins, then 19, faced charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault for a similarly-styled kidnapping of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Khaliyah Jones on July 16, according to police in Lovejoy, Georgia. Hopkins had reportedly “expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot and kill Ms. Jones if the police attempted to pull him over.” Jones escaped the kidnapping, the Lovejoy police statement noted.

Clayton County police reportedly said Monday morning that Jones was the deceased victim of Hopkins’ Sunday night kidnapping, according to 11Alive News.