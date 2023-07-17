Adored CBS Meteorologist Elise Finch Dead At Age 51

CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch died at a local area hospital, her employer reported Sunday evening.

Finch was 51 years old at the time of her death, the cause of which has yet to be determined, CBS New York reported. She had worked as a meteorologist with the outlet for 16 years, after first joining the team in 2007. Her career commenced as a weekend weather reporter, after which she worked her way up to the morning news.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon,” the CBS New York report reads. “Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.”

Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses.

Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched.

My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family. pic.twitter.com/VASGsIrnEO — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) July 17, 2023

Finch’s colleague, Jessica Moore, shared a heartfelt post on her social media about the pair’s friendship over the years. (RELATED: Legendary News Anchor John Roland Dead At 81)

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Moore wrote in the caption. A multitude of Finch’s peers and colleagues shared their heartbreak on social media, along with loving photos and videos of her family and career.