Former Spokesman For Pedophile Apologists Slams ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Noah Berlatsky, whose former organization runs a “Minor-Attracted Persons” support group, wrote a hit piece on the movie “Sound of Freedom,” about a man’s attempt to save a young girl from child sex trafficking.

“Sex trafficking movies routinely skip over some very important questions, which gives the conspiratorial right room to run wild,” Berlatsky wrote in his review.

Berlatsky formerly worked at the advocacy group Prostasia, whose stated mission is to “protect children from abuse,” according to journalist Andy Ngo. But the group has come under fire in recent years for its advocacy work. The group has campaigned against bans on child pornography, lobbied state lawmakers to keep child-like sex dolls legal, and collaborated with researchers looking into “fictional or fantasy sexual outlets” for people “who have sexual attractions to children.” (RELATED: The Left Is Desperate To Make ‘Sound Of Freedom,’ A True Story, Into A Conspiracy Theory)

Prostasia also hosts a support group for “Minor-Attracted Persons,” a euphemism for pedophiles. “MAP Support Club provides a safe and reliable space for its members to help each other overcome feelings of shame and distress, while committing to living healthy and productive lives,” a description of the support group says.

Is ‘Sound of Freedom’ a QAnon dog whistle, or is it just another thriller? @nberlat saw the movie and has an answer. https://t.co/qmk1Sa7DNg via @opinion — Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2023

Berlatsky wrote an article in The New Republic in 2016 with a headline that read, “Child Sex Workers’ Biggest Threat: The Police.”

While Berlatsky has since made his Twitter account private, screenshots of his tweets have circulated online. “Young people of any gender who trade sex face arrest and abuse from police. No one is interested in helping them,” one reported tweet from 2017 reads, according to Ngo. “The issue isn’t that people care about the victims. The issue is that pedophiles are loathed.”

“Pedophiles are essentially a stigmatized group. Certain people get designated as deviants, people hate them,” another reported tweet from 2017 read, Ngo reported.

“Sound of Freedom” has brought in $85 million in its first two weeks in theaters, but has consistently received critical reviews from mainstream press.