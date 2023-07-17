Australian Sailor And His Dog Survive 2 Months Stranded At Sea

.An Australian sailor and his dog survived two months stranded amid the vast Pacific Ocean, Australian outlet 9News reported Sunday.

Tim Shaddock and his dog, Bella, originally departed La Paz in Mexico on their way to French Polynesia three months back, according to 9News.

Weeks into the journey luck seemed to run out as a massive storm damaged their boat, the outlet reported.

Shaddock and his furry companion spent two months adrift on their boat. They survived on raw fish and rainwater, 9News reported.

Their luck improved when a helicopter from a tuna boat spotted them, enabling their rescue, according to 9News.

Australian sailor Tim Shaddock has been rescued after being adrift for two months, surviving by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater. pic.twitter.com/99fBy2Tk82 — The Project (@theprojecttv) July 16, 2023

Shaddock told 9News he underwent “a very difficult ordeal” and emphasized his need for “rest and good food because [he had] been alone at sea for a long time.”

“Otherwise I’m in very good health,” Shaddock told the outlet. (RELATED: Man Swept Out To Sea After Underground Volcano Eruption Survives By Floating For 26 Hours)

The sailor’s doctor says his vital signs appear to be “normal.” Bella also appeared to be healthy, according to 9News.

Shaddock is currently on his way back to shore, the outlet reported.