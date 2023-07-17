Alabama Lawmakers Appear To Defy Supreme Court Order On Redistricting

Alabama state lawmakers have rejected a map that would draw a new majority-black voting district, seemingly ignoring a Supreme Court order mandating that they give black citizens a greater voice in state politics, Politico reported Monday.

Republicans put forward a potential map that would raise the percentage of black voters in the 2nd Congressional District from 30 percent to nearly 42.5 percent, and state House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle argued the new proposal satisfied the supreme court’s order to give black voters more political power, according to Politico. (RELATED TO: Alabama Legislature Has Just Weeks To Redraw Congressional Map After SCOTUS Ruling)

“We took in consideration what the court asked us to do which was to provide an opportunity district that complied with Section 2 [of the Voting Rights Act],” Pringle said.

The Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment passed the map on a 14-6 vote. The state’s lawmakers will conduct a special session to adopt a new map on Monday, and lawmakers must approve a map by Friday, according to Politico.

Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, condemned the proposed map.

#BREAKING: The Alabama Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment has voted to advance the following congressional map out of committee. Advocates and the public can view the redistricting plan below. pic.twitter.com/xIHquav9EN — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) July 17, 2023

“It is clear that Alabama Republicans are not serious about doing their job and passing a compliant map, even in light of a landmark Supreme Court decision,” Jenkins said according to Politico.

She said that the lawmakers were part of a trend in Alabama’s history in which “a predominately white and Republican legislature has never done the right thing on its own, but rather has had to be forced to do so by a court.” One June 8, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama must create a second majority-black congressional district.

Democratic state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures argued the state legislature was short-changing black voters.

“Forty-two percent is not close to 50. In my opinion 48, 49 is close to 50,” Figures said.

Deuel Ross, the lawyer who argued the case before the Supreme Court, told Politico it is not clear whether the legislature’s proposed map will grant black voters a chance to elect the candidates of their choice.

“Any plan with a low Black voting age population does not appear to comply with the Court’s instruction,” Ross said.