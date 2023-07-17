REPORT: Swatch Group Sues Country That Allegedly Seized Its Gay Pride Watches

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group is suing the county that allegedly seized its gay pride watches, according to multiple reports.

Swatch Group filed suit June 24 against the Malaysian government and Home Ministry officials who allegedly seized 172 LGBT pride themed watches in May, Reuters reported.

Swatch Group has requested the High Court to cancel the Home Ministry’s seizure notices for 172 Pride-themed timepieces worth a combined 64,795 Malaysian ringgit, according to Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail. The watchmaker further reportedly requested a court order for its merchandise to be returned within five days, and is also seeking compensation for damages both aggravated and exemplary, according to Malay Mail.

The lawsuit was filed through a judicial review application at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, according to Reuters. The suit named four respondents, including the Home Ministry chief secretary, the secretary of the ministry’s enforcement division, the home minister and the Malaysian government, Malay Mail reported. (RELATED: Most Americans Want Corporations To Stop Pushing Pride Month, See LGBT Ideology As Harmful To Kids: Polls)

Swatch Group accused the Home Ministry’s officers of acting “illegally, irrationally and with procedural impropriety,” the outlet reported, citing court documents. The watchmaker claimed the respondents’ alleged actions were “disproportionate and for an improper purpose,” according to Malay Mail.

Officials reportedly seized the watches in a raid of 16 Swatch Group stores from May 13-15. The timepieces were decorated with a variety of designs either promoting or “having” LGBTQ ideology, according to Malay Mail. The designs were allegedly a violation or suspected violation of the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984.

Of the watches allegedly seized, 142 featured six designs from Swatch Group’s 2023 Pride collection, according to the outlet. Another 29 watches reportedly featured designs from the 2022 Pride collection.

Eight of the nine watch designs did not overtly associate with the Pride movement, Swatch Group reportedly said. The watchmaker also argued the seized merchandise had been for sale on the Malaysian market for years, according to Malay Mail.

Swatch Group on June 9 reportedly sent a letter demanding the Home Ministry return the seized units. The company allegedly did not receive a response. The company claimed its constitutional rights to livelihood and property had been infringed upon, Malay Mail reported.

The case is scheduled to come to High Court on July 20, according to Reuters.