Children Seen Playing Around Naked Adult Bodies At ‘Clothing-Optional’ Pride Month Event

Footage of topless women exposing themselves in front of children at a New York City Pride Month event recently circulated on social media.

New York City held its 54th annual Pride March on June 25 to celebrate and commemorate the city’s LGBT community. However, viral video of hundreds of topless women cavorting in front of young children raised eyebrows online. The women could be seen dancing and kissing each other during a reportedly “clothing-optional” water party. (RELATED: ‘Stop Grooming Our Kids’: Protesters Clash Over Pride Month Assembly At LA Elementary School, Video Shows)

The purported “clothing-optional” event ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

Children and adults are playing together at a clothing-optional #Pride event water party in Washington Square Park in New York City. pic.twitter.com/2biJJnni4U — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2023

“Sex and sexuality is something that should happen in private. Everyone understands this except for the ‘queer’ movement which wants to be explicitly sexual in public where children can see them, and then cry about ‘oppression’ when people don’t like it,” tweeted Matt Anwar, New York Young Republican Club Finance Chair.

“Anything to do with kids and ‘clothing optional’ is vile. You are not on an adult only cruise ship, you are in the middle of a city. If you attended this and thought it was ‘ok’… we can’t be friends,” tweeted political commentary group LGB (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual).

“This is why there is so much push back against celebrating Pride. It’s not a mystery. Libertarians supported equal rights long before Biden & clan. But not for this,” tweeted political commentary profile Being Libertarian.