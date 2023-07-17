‘Trojan Horse’: NBA Star Enes Kanter Slams Alleged Ties To China In The Biden Administration

NBA star Enes Kanter stopped by “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday to discuss the alleged ties between the Biden administration and the communist government of China.

Host Laura Ingraham pointed out that much of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign donations come from “big donors,” including DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg. Ingraham highlighted the apparent $1.7 million that Katzenberg donated to Biden, along with his position as the president’s campaign co-chair. The Fox News host said that Katzenberg’s prominent position in the Biden campaign has brought his alleged ties to China under greater scrutiny. (RELATED TO: ‘Incredible Job’: John Kerry Praises China For Using More Slave Labor-Made Green Energy)

Kanter weighed in, saying that China wants Biden to win the 2024 election. He also said that he believes Katzenberg is the “Trojan Horse for China inside the Biden Administration.”

“So, he is essentially the Biden extension into China,” Kanter added.

Kanter questioned why the Biden Administration wants to “be in bed with” the Chinese government. He also lamented that other powerful institutions such as “Hollywood, big tech, academia,” and the NBA are all supposedly “run by the Chinese government.”

Ingraham then played a clip of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirming America’s “deep economic ties” with China. The Fox News host slammed Yellen, saying that she left out key information, including that the U.S. currently holds “near-record trade deficits” with China.

Kanter then critiqued Yellen’s comments, saying that China is the “biggest dictatorship in the world.” He then went on to criticize China’s treatment of Uyghurs and Tibetans.

“I mean, when are we gonna say enough is enough?” Kanter said. “Everybody knows about how they are pretty much brainwashing 150 million Americans with TikTok. Everybody knows about the Chinese spyware balloon,” Kanter added.