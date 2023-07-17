Here Are The Questions IRS Whistleblowers Must Answer In Front Of Congress

Two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers are set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden as multiple questions remain unanswered.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and another unnamed whistleblower will testify to the House Oversight Committee about allegations of malpractice by the DOJ in its investigation of the president’s son. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Worked To Secure US Visa For Ukrainian Oligarch Allegedly Involved In Suspected Biden Bribery Scheme)

INVESTIGATION: Hunter Biden and his business associates worked with Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky in an attempt to get him a U.S. visa, according to emails reviewed by @DailyCaller @DianaGlebova. Zlochevsky is allegedly part of a suspected bribery scheme involving the Bidens — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 14, 2023

Did Merrick Garland lie under oath in his Congressional testimony about the Biden investigation?

Revelations from Shapley and the other whistleblower to the House Ways & Means Committee about the alleged conduct of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden probe, slow-walking by other DOJ prosecutors and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s alleged interference in the investigation continue to be disputed by the Justice Department. (RELATED: Meet The U.S. Attorney Who Allegedly Covered For Hunter Biden)

NEW: The U.S. Attorneys who apparently refused to charge Hunter Biden in D.C. and California for alleged tax fraud donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and Kamala Harris’ senate campaign respectively, FEC records show @DailyCaller — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) June 30, 2023

Is there more evidence U.S. Attorney David Weiss formally requested Special Counsel status?

Shapley’s testimony appeared to show that Garland lied under oath to Congress about political interference in the Biden investigation, an accusation Garland has denied. He also alleges that Garland denied Weiss the ability to invoke Special Counsel authority on multiple occasions, which Weiss denied in a letter to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“U.S. Attorney David Weiss’s story continues to change. As a practical matter, it makes no difference whether Weiss requested special counsel or special attorney authority. Under no circumstances should ‘the process’ have included the political appointees of the subject’s father, because Congress and the public had been assured it would not—but it did,” Shapley’s attorneys said in a public statement.

Did Weiss have authority to charge Biden in D.C. and California without Special Counsel status?

Weiss wrote in a late June letter to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan that his charging authority was limited to his Delaware district and said it was common DOJ practice to work with U.S. Attorneys’ offices in other districts in order to bring charges elsewhere. An October 2022 email released by Shapley’s attorneys showed Weiss did not have final authority on whether to charge Hunter Biden

Shapley’s testimony alleges that the Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys in the District of Columbia and the Central District of California blocked Weiss from charging Hunter Biden in their districts. His allegations about the U.S. Attorney in D.C. have not been confirmed and Shapley has not provided further evidence from the meetings he references in his prior testimony. The alleged obstruction by the U.S. Attorney from the Central District of California was independently confirmed by the New York Times.

Do you have a response to apparent falsehoods from Hunter Biden’s Attorney?

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote a letter to Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, Chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, that appeared to spread falsehoods about Shapley and the other IRS whistleblower. Lowell accused Shapley and the other whistleblower of providing false statements, without acknowledging Republican warnings that they could be subject to criminal prosecution for perjury if they lied under oath. Perjury is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison in the District of Columbia.

NEW w/ @StefWKight: Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell has sent a blistering letter to House Ways and Means chairman Jason smith over the IRS Transcripts, accusing him of “feed the misinformation campaign to harm our client…as a vehicle to attack his father.”https://t.co/iat8DBcIFC pic.twitter.com/rkqQJtwkm9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 30, 2023

Lowell’s letter claimed the Hunter Biden laptop email archive is unverified and said the text message to a Chinese business associate provided by Shapley was fake. Shapley said he obtained the text message from an iCloud search warrant and Biden’s laptop contents have been verified by numerous media outlets, including the Daily Caller News Foundation.

What additional information was discovered from the Hunter Biden search warrant?

The IRS whistleblower disclosed an alleged text sent by Hunter Biden, while Joe Biden was apparently in the room, to a Chinese business associate. “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter allegedly said. (RELATED: ‘The Biden’s Are The Best’: House Oversight Releases Stunning Text Hunter Biden Apparently Sent To Chinese Executive)

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

How much did the FBI participate in the DOJ’s alleged efforts to slow-walk the Biden investigation?

The whistleblower has not released additional information about Hunter Biden obtained from the search warrant. Shapley’s testimony did show that the FBI knew the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were real as early as 2019. Furthermore, he testified that the FBI tipped off the Joe Biden transition team about plans to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation, a detail apparently confirmed to the House Oversight Committee by a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent assigned to the Wilmington office and the Hunter Biden investigation, House Oversight tweeted Monday.

The former FBI agent said federal agents were told to stand by and not to approach the younger Biden on the day of the interview. IRS and FBI investigators were never afforded the opportunity to interview Biden as part of the investigation, House Oversight said.

Do the IRS whistleblowers know who leaked information to the media about the Hunter Biden case?

Lowell alleged in his letter that Shapley and the other whistleblower leaked details of the Hunter Biden investigation to The Washington Post. Shapley’s attorneys have strongly denied Lowell’s assertion and demanded The Washington Post issue a correction to Lowell’s claims that the paper knows not to be true.

Will the IRS whistleblowers release more evidence showing alleged obstruction by DOJ prosecutors?

In addition, Shapley and the other whistleblower accused DOJ prosecutors, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf of Delaware, of slow-walking the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Wolf allegedly shut down IRS agents’ proposals to search Hunter Biden’s locker in northern Virginia and Joe Biden’s Delaware property where Biden had been living. Hunter Biden’s attorneys were allegedly tipped off by Wolf about the potential search of Biden’s storage unit, giving him time to move evidence to a separate location, according to the whistleblower testimonies.

Wolf apparently participated in a meeting with DOJ officials where attorneys appeared to suggest departing from DOJ protocol, the whistleblowers testified. Further evidence showing Wolf’s alleged obstruction of the Biden investigation has not been publicized.

What areas of the Hunter Biden investigation concerned Joe Biden and where should the DOJ have investigated further?

Shapley later said in a Fox News interview that investigators were not allowed to ask questions about Joe Biden during the Hunter Biden probe. He and the other whistleblower, an unidentified gay man, have accused the IRS of retaliation when they raised concerns with higher ranking officials in the chain of command, according to the House Ways & Means Committee.

Hunter Biden was charged by Weiss with two tax misdemeanors and felony gun possession. He will plead guilty and face no jail time. Weiss said shortly after the charges were announced that the investigation into Hunter Biden is still ongoing.

Weiss also confirmed in the letter to Graham that the FBI is continuing to investigate allegations of a bribery scheme involving Joe and Hunter Biden described in an FBI document viewed by members of the Oversight Committee.

House Oversight has requested interviews with Garland, Weiss, Wolf and other officials involved in the Hunter Biden investigation.