‘It’s Disgusting’: Tucker Reacts As Glenn Beck Tells Him His Entire Staff At Fox Has Been Fired

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson reacted to the news that the remaining members of his staff had been fired from the network during an interview with radio host Glenn Beck posted Monday.

“Did you hear the news today?” Beck asked Carlson.

“Probably not.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Rips Chris Christie For Refusing To Face Him One-On-One)

Beck then referenced reporting from The Spectator editor Chadwick Moore, who has been detailing the mass firings of Carlson’s staff following his exit from Fox News. The Daily Caller confirmed in June that the remaining staffers on Carlson’s show were fired, but that they wanted nine employees to continue working until mid-July.

“Tucker Carlson’s @TuckerCarlson’s remaining team at Fox News (nine employees) will be frog marched out of the building tonight at 9:00pm. HR will be waiting outside the control room when they finish tonight’s show to escort the remaining producers outside. One former Carlson producer called it ‘Degrading!'” a July 14 tweet from Moore read.

Watch the moment Tucker Carlson found out his remaining staff was let go: “This is kind of par for Corporate America, and it’s disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/V7zFspHXQ5 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 17, 2023

Moore had previously reported that sitting member of the U.S. Senate who had publicly criticized Fox following Carlson’s exit were blacklisted from the network’s shows.

“That is, and this is certainly not a defense of the company that’s doing that, but this is kind of par in corporate America, I think it’s disgusting,” Carlson said.

Carlson then detailed an interaction he had with a Human Resources (HR) department, which led him to decide never to interact with someone in the department again.

“This person came into my office and said, ‘you’re not allowed to talk to another employee about something.’ This person had complained about me so I saw the person — I had never met the person, who had filed complaints saying that I hurt his feelings, or made him feel unsafe because of my opinions. So I run into him and I said, ‘hey, here’s my cell, call me, text me, if you’ve got a problem call me.'”

“And the HR lady comes in and she’s like, ‘you’re not allowed to do that!’ And I said, ‘I’m an adult man and a father and a taxpayer, you are not allowed to tell me who I can speak to.’ And then I used bad language, because I mean it.”