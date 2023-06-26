‘Shockingly Callous’: Fox News Fires Remaining Tucker Staffers In Show’s Final Stroke

Fox News has fired the remaining staffers from Tucker Carlson’s show as the network announces a new primetime lineup, Daily Caller confirmed Monday.

The network let go of at least nine remaining staffers, including long-standing producers, in a move described as “shockingly callous” by one former Fox News producer who spoke to the Daily Caller.

“Some of the producers fired have been at Fox for well over a decade,” the producer told the Daily Caller.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson‘s former staff. They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 26, 2023

The news comes after Fox News announced that Jesse Watters will replace Carlson in the 8:00 p.m. time slot. (RELATED: Fox Announces Big Career Change For Laura Ingraham)

Watters, who originally started his career at the 8:00 p.m. time slot hosting a Man on the Street segment during Bill O’Reilly’s program, is slated to take over the hour, Fox News said in a press release.

Laura Ingraham will take over Watters’ 7:00 p.m. time slot while Greg Gutfeld will move his show to the 10:00 p.m. time slot. Sean Hannity will remain in his 9:00 p.m. slot.

Fox announced in late April it was parting ways with Carlson just days after the network announced it was also parting ways with Dan Bongino. Carlson has since started hosting his own show on Twitter, prompting a public legal battle between Fox News and the Daily Caller co-founder.

Fox News issued a “cease and desist” to Carlson in mid-June after accusing him of breaching his contract by violating its non-compete clause when he posted the first episode of his show on Twitter.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Fox News but did not receive a response at the time of publication.