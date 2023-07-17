‘We Agree With Marjorie Taylor Greene’: KJP Touts Criticism Of ‘Bidenomics’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that the White House agrees with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticism of “Bidenomics.”

During a speech at Turning Point’s Live Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Greene took aim at Biden’s economic policies, likening “Build Back Better” to policies put in place by former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

“They’re both Democrat Socialists,” Greene said, comparing Johnson and Biden. Greene then listed several policy goals of both predecessors which included expanding social welfare programs and ultimately raising taxes to fund these programs.

Jean-Pierre took aim at Greene during Monday’s press briefing.

“I want to make sure these words come out very clearly and I’m sure [Greene] will be very shocked that I’m saying this, which is we agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is not something that we say very often. Over the weekend, the congresswoman … criticized Bidenomics as being in line with FDR’s creation of social security, Lyndon Johnson’s creation of Medicare, she also bizarrely attacked Bidenomics because it’s reducing poverty in rural areas,” Jean-Pierre said mockingly.

🚨WATCH🚨 JEAN-PIERRE: “We agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene.” pic.twitter.com/5YMtXqM4Q8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2023

“We agree with her all around — all around on this, we are opposed to rural poverty and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect social security.”

Johnson declared a war on poverty following his re-election, passing several programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, the Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Acts which federalized education, the Urban Development and Housing Acts which expanded public programs for housing and passed the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. (RELATED: Rand Paul To Force Senate Vote On More Spending Cuts In Debt Limit Bill Amendment)

In the more than 50 years since Johnson’s presidency, taxpayers have spent more than $22 trillion on the anti-poverty programs put in place by Johnson, according to the Heritage Foundation. The cost is three times that of all U.S. military wars since the American Revolution when adjusted for inflation, according to the Heritage Foundation.

Roosevelt’s “New Deal” policies shifted the economy from individualism to collectivism, with the former president creating Social Security. Experts predict Social Security will become insolvent within 10 years due to lower Gross Domestic Product and labor productivity declines.