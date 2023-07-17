White House Says They Still ‘Have Confidence’ In Secret Service After Failed Cocaine Investigation

The White House said the Biden administration still has confidence in the Secret Service Monday after agents failed to find a suspect in the investigation of cocaine left at the White House this month.

“Would you like the Secret Service to make any changes to security protocols as a result? And lastly, you had initially expressed confidence the Secret Service would get to the bottom of this. Are you surprised that they didn’t?” CNN’s Jeremey Diamond asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

Jean-Pierre responded that the Secret Service would be responsible for changing protocol moving forward.

“We believe that the Secret Service did a thorough investigation. Certainly not going to opine on the investigation. Of course, of course we’re going to have confident [sic] that they’re going to do their jobs and do everything that they can to get to the bottom of this. Of course, that is something that we have confidence, we will always have confidence in that,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also stressed that there were “hundreds of visitors” that went through the area where the cocaine was found. Jean-Pierre has repeatedly maintained that the Biden family was at Camp David when the illicit substance was found. (RELATED: KJP Says Speculating White House Cocaine Belongs To Bidens Is ‘Irresponsible’)

Secret Service agents discovered a bag of cocaine July 2 on the White House grounds “inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing,” the agency said in a statement. Agents conducted an 11-day investigation into a potential suspect, using fingerprinting and DNA technology and reviewing security footage and visitor logs. On Thursday, the federal law enforcement agency said there was not enough physical evidence to name a suspect and that they had closed the probe.

Jean-Pierre dodged a question on whether President Joe Biden was “satisfied” with the investigation, saying “the secret service did a thorough investigation, that’s what we believe.”