‘Your Son Cannot Have Unequal Protection’: Cornel West Slams Biden On Corruption, Hunter Biden

People’s Party presidential candidate Cornel West stopped by “Hannity” on Monday to try to explain why he thinks the Biden administration is struggling.

Host Sean Hannity brought up that West has criticized the Democratic Party’s record on race relations, and asked him why the overwhelming majority of black voters support Democrats. (RELATED: Cornel West Announces He’s Running For President)

“Well, one is, more and more fellow citizens are reaching the conclusion that the whole system is so rotten. You’ve got both parties so corrupt with politicians who are tied to big money,” West said.

West then alluded to Biden speaking at the funeral of segregationist Strom Thurmond. He also claimed that Trump uses negative language about black people, and further alluded to an incident in which his father, Fred C. Trump, was arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally.

WATCH:

West slammed Trump’s past comments about the infamous “Central Park Five,” while claiming it’s reflective of his racism. However, the candidate then said he wishes for Trump to have a fair trial.

Hannity then asked how likely is it West’s party will gain ballot access.

“We are in the process of gaining that ballot access,” West said.

“If I remain silent about mass incarceration, silent about hoods, silent about reservations, silence about poor white and black folk, silent about the strikes that’s taking place, both Trump and Biden on the boss’ side when it comes to Hollywood when it comes to UPS when it comes to Amazon. I stand with working people. I stand with poor people. I don’t care what color they are, brother. They could be your cousins or my cousins. I stand in solidarity with them. It’s A moral and a spiritual issue. And that’s what it means to have a candidacy trying to be critical of the corporate duopoly of both parties tied to corrupt money at the top and militarism abroad, my brother.”

West then criticized the president’s treatment of his son, Hunter Biden. The People’s Party candidate said that although Biden has every right to support his son, he still needs to be held to account.

“Every father does have a right to love their precious son. It is just that your son cannot have unequal protection. He has to have equal protection across the board. So, I understand the brother’s predicament. But, we have to be able to bring criticisms to bear,” West said.

Biden’s approval currently sits at 39.1% according to data compiled by FiveThirtyEight. Biden’s approval among black voters seems to have taken a hit since he entered office. The president sat at 58% approval with black voters in May, well below the roughly 90% approval he enjoyed with black voters back in his first months in office.