‘No Harm, No Foul’: Democrat Squad Member Brushes Off Failed White House Cocaine Investigation

A Democratic congressman and member of the left-wing “Squad” told Fox News Monday there was “no harm, no foul” after the Secret Service was unable to determine whose cocaine was found in the White House earlier this month.

“I’m concerned always about illicit substances. No harm, no foul and we move on,” said New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

The Secret Service found no suspects in a ten-day investigation into cocaine found at the White House in early July, according to a statement from the agency. Several Democratic congressional members gave their reaction after being confronted by a Fox reporter outside the Capitol on Monday, which aired on Jesse Watters’ new 8 p.m. primetime slot that night.

“There are thousands of people who go in and out of the White House. If you all wanna be strip searched for substances before you go in the White House, that’s something that you should work with the Secret Service to see if they can accommodate,” said California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

One Democratic member was unaware that the investigation had ever taken place and suggested that the Secret Service start one. (RELATED: Top Democrat Rep Is ‘Satisfied’ With Failed White House Cocaine Investigation)

“We need to do an investigation, if there’s an illegal drug,” said Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

“They’re ending their investigation though. Is that a problem?” asked the reporter.

“I’m sorry, I’m just not up on the details,” Slotkin responded. “I didn’t know they were ending the investigation.”

The Secret Service ended the investigation on July 13 after having found no suspects for the White House cocaine. The agency reportedly conducted fingerprint and DNA testing and combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of “hundreds of individuals.”

