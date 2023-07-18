EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Jon Tester Compares Trump To Dictator In Leaked Donor Video Call

Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester compared former President Donald Trump to a dictator in a leaked donor video obtained by the Daily Caller.

On June 10, Tester, who is up for reelection, spoke at an event hosted by a group named Force Multiplier. Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock also spoke. During Tester’s speech he took a shot at Trump saying the former president does not believe in “democracy” or “power of the people,” adding, that he believes “more in dictatorships.”

“We’ve got too many people, and had one in particular in office not long ago that didn’t believe in democracy and power of the people — believed more in dictatorships,” Tester said in the video. (RELATED: Red State Gov Picks His Candidate To Unseat Dem Senator)

Force Multiplier began after the 2016 election as an anti-Trump group to “check on Republican power” and works to raise money for Democrat candidates.

Republican Montana businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has announced his run against Tester for the 2024 election. Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale could also jump into the race. (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Announces Run To Unseat Jon Tester In 2024)

The Caller contacted Tester’s office about his comments to which they did not respond by deadline.