MSNBC Guest Says It’s ‘Textbook Fascism’ For Trump To Reform Federal Bureaucracy

Eugene Robinson, a guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” claimed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire a portion of the federal bureaucracy would be “textbook fascism.”

In a conversation with an MSNBC panel including Jen Psaki, Joe Scarborough and others, Robinson expressed his concerns with Trump expelling the “people who keep us safe” and the people who “know how to run things,” referring to recent reports that Trump plans, if reelected, to reform the executive branch to make more federal positions accountable to the president

“This will enable this move toward fascism. This is textbook fascism. It’s outrageous. It is incredibly dangerous, not just to our system of democracy & our democratic values, it’s just dangerous.” Robinson said. “He’s talking about essentially wanting to essentially fire the people in the federal bureaucracy who know how to run things, who make the country work, who keep our air clean and our water safe and keep us safe in the intelligence agencies and the defense department.”

MSNBC’s ⁦@Eugene_Robinson on Trump vowing to “fire people in the federal bureaucracy”⁩: “This is textbook fascism. It’s outrageous. It is incredibly dangerous, not just to our system of democracy & our democratic values, it’s just dangerous” pic.twitter.com/wYYZmZIoJs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2023

“Everywhere he sees someone who doesn’t toe the line, who doesn’t go along with every crazy, anti-democratic idea he has, he wants to fire that person and replace him or her,” Robinson added. (RELATED: ‘Prince Of Darkness’: MSNBC Guest Attacks Desantis Over Campaign Video)

The MSNBC segment was responding to a New York Times article stating that Trump’s goal is to “to alter the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that now operates.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.