CNN Anchors Gush Over Jack Smith Eating Subway Sandwich After Trump News

CNN’s John King and Dana Bash gushed over special prosecutor Jack Smith eating a Subway sandwich moments after news broke of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Tuesday he received a letter from Smith Sunday. Trump stated he is a “TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

Smith was spotted outside of a Washington, D.C., Subway spot carrying a bag of food, prompting praise from King and Bash.

“Jack Smith, remember when the classified documents target letter when Trump announced that there’s a lot of commentary, is Jack Smith making a mistake here? Is he leaving this all to Donald Trump? And then they released the indictment and we all said, wow. Wow. We read it, we saw the documentation, we saw the level of detail,” King said.

“Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people. He tries to bully people. He tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, ‘I’m here, I’m not going anywhere.’”

“Yeah, the imagery was — was intentional and spoke volume,” Bash said. (RELATED: ‘Will Need A Lot More Than That Speech’: Jonathan Turley Lays Out Key Test That Will Make Or Break Trump Indictment)

“It really is,” CNN Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates said.

Trump was recently indicted on 37 charges regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump was also indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in relation to his former attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.