Police Arrest Man Whose Wife’s Body Parts Were Found In Garbage Bags, And He Pulls Out A Gun

A Michigan man pulled a gun on police after he allegedly killed his wife, dismembered her body, put her remains in garbage bags and left them in their bathtub, according to local outlets.

Burton police officers were called to Kings Lane Apartments for a welfare check Saturday night, where they found the remains of Tony Roy’s wife, Shauna Roy, WMEN reported, citing law enforcement. Tony, 44, allegedly killed and dismembered his wife’s body before fleeing the scene.

Michigan State Police attempted to arrest Tony Roy in Detroit on that warrant during a traffic stop on Monday. https://t.co/hpgZR3rHn9 — KTRE News (@KTREnews) July 18, 2023

Police then launched an investigation into Tony’s whereabouts, according to WJRT. After obtaining a warrant July 17, police found Tony driving within Detroit city limits down Telegraph Road that night.

Authorities performed a traffic stop to arrest Tony, WNEM reported. Officers found him possession of a gun and accompanied by another woman, according to the outlet.

Several troopers opened fire at Tony as he aimed the gun in the direction of the female passenger, WNEM reported, citing Michigan State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman beside him sustained minor injuries, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Deputies Catch Blue City Police Commissioner In Vehicle With Prostitute, Police Say)

The officers who fired shots at Tony were placed on administrative paid leave per standard protocol in such situations, WJRT reported. The Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force is actively investigating.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Detroit Police Department. The department said it had no comment at the time of writing.