Search Warrant Executed In Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Las Vegas Police Say

Woah! Was not expecting to see this today.

Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served this week in connection to the notorious and still-unsolved murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur that happened almost three decades ago.

One of the most iconic talents in the history of hip hop, Shakur was killed Sept. 7, 1996 in a drive-by shooting that took place on the Las Vegas Strip. He was 25 years old.

The search warrant was executed in nearby Henderson, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, News 3 LV reported. Citing the open investigation, authorities did not provide any further details on the case, including if the warrant was issued at a home or business.

For prosecuting murder cases, Nevada doesn’t have a statute of limitations.

Las Vegas police have served a search warrant in connection with the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. pic.twitter.com/MTkUGVg1GI — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023

Who had the Tupac Shakur murder case getting a huge development on their bingo card?

I can’t lie, I got hit with a bolt of excitement when I saw this news, and this because of me being a pretty big hip hop head. And not only was I excited about the possibility of Tupac’s murderer finally being caught after nearly 30 years (which is incredible to me), but I also had the honor to report and blog about this story.

Obviously, we don’t know much because of police giving us limited information, but hip hop fans, rejoice! (RELATED: Universal Pictures Trim Trees Writers On Strike Were Using For Shade, And It’s Easily One Of The Pettiest Moves Ever)

We might finally get Tupac‘s killer, and justice could be served after such a long time!

TURN IT UP!

Rest in peace to an absolute legend.