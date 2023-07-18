‘Never Been Done Like This’: Trump Sits Down For Town Hall Hours After Saying Jan 6 Indictment Is Looming

Former President Donald Trump sat down for a town hall in Iowa on Tuesday night, hours after he said the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent him a letter requesting him to appear before a grand jury in relation to the probe into Jan. 6.

Trump began the Fox News town hall by saying the letter “bothers” him, repeating the argument that the Presidential Records Act covered him in taking documents upon leaving the White House. Fox News’ Sean Hannity also pressed the former president on his views on early voting, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and House Oversight’s investigation into the Biden family, among other topics.

“It bothers me for everybody in this incredible, sold-out audience. It bothers you — I got the letter on Sunday night. Think of it. I don’t think they’ve ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And they’re in a rush because they want to interfere, interference with the election. It’s election interference. Never been done like this in the history of our country and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

The former president also said he supports early voting, voting by mail and legal ballot harvesting, but that there’s an issue with Democrats using “phony ballots.”

On Ukraine, the Fox News host asked Trump to specifically lay out his strategy for ending the Russia-Ukraine war in “24 hours” — a claim Trump has made repeatedly.

Trump said he knows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “very well” and that he was “honorable” about the phone call which ended in impeachment. He added that he gets “along very well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and claimed he would tell both leaders “you’ve got to settle.”

Hannity then inquired if Biden family members allegedly being paid by foreign sources, a claim made by House Oversight, means that those countries are “compromised” in their relationship with the U.S.

Trump claimed there is “no question” that countries like Russia and China are compromised, along with the Biden family.

President Joe Biden and White House officials have dismissed the allegations from House Oversight that Biden family members received $10 million from foreign sources while Biden was vice president. (RELATED: IRS Revelations: Hunter Said Joe Was In The Room In Message Threatening Chinese Partner)

Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday that he was given four days to report to the grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”