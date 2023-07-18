‘It Bothers Me’: Donald Trump Slams DOJ, Target Letter As ‘Disgrace’

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Justice (DOJ) during his Tuesday town hall interview on Fox News with host Sean Hannity.

Hannity mentioned that Trump has been on the receiving end of “never-ending attacks,” such as the reported target letter he recently received from DOJ prosecutor Jack Smith. The letter, which Trump received on Sunday, notified the former president that he is at the center of an investigation regarding Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘Almost Always Means An Arrest’: Trump Says Third Indictment Looming Over January 6)

“No, it bothers me,” Trump said.

“It bothers me for everybody in this incredible, sold-out audience. It bothers you — I got the letter on Sunday night. Think of it. I don’t think they’ve ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And they’re in a rush because they want to interfere, interference with the election. It’s election interference,” Trump added. “Never been done like this in the history of our country and it’s a disgrace. What’s happening to our country, whether it’s the borders, or the elections, or kinds of things like this, where the DOJ has become a weapon for the Democrats.”

“Not only with the Republicans but we’re leading against Biden by a tremendous amount. They haven’t seen anything like it. They feel I guess they want to try and demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again,” Trump suggested.

Trump forecasted a sharp national decline if he were to lose the 2024 election, suggesting that the DOJ and FBI have become weaponized for political purposes.

“We’re going into almost a communistic state, and I think maybe we’re even there. When you look at what they are doing, you can call it fascist. You can call it Marxist. You can call it communist. What they’re doing, like with the Department of Justice, they’ve totally weaponized it. It’s weaponized. Like, we’ve never had this before. It’s not only me. Catholics. You see what’s happening. Parents at school boards. They’re being harassed by the Justice Department, by the FBI. Nobody’s ever seen what’s happening right now,” Trump said.