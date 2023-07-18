Red State Education Department Releases ‘Model Policies’ That Vow To ‘Keep Parents Informed’ About Their Kids

The Virginia Department of Education has released a final version of its model policies for the state’s public schools, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

“There is nothing more important than creating a safe and vibrant learning environment for all our students,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said. “These policies clarify that parents are the appropriate decision makers regarding their child’s health and wellbeing, and that students are best served when parents, teachers, and school administrators work as a team to support a child’s education. They also affirm that discrimination and bullying of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia’s public schools.” (RELATED: Drag Star Developed ‘Black Welts’ On Genitals Through ‘Tucking’ Recommended To Kids)

“The Model Policies safeguard parents’ rights with respect to their child. School officials will defer to parents in decisions about a child’s identity, and keep parents informed about their child’s wellbeing,” the release stated.

The policies provide safeguards for parental rights by keeping parents informed of their child’s identity and wellbeing. The policies will also notify parents of any bullying incidents in the school.

The policies stipulate that student participation in school sports should be determined on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity. Parents will be allowed to opt their children out of using single-sex facilities such as bathrooms and locker rooms and given an option to use a single-sex bathroom if they are concerned for their child’s “privacy and safety.”

“For any school program, event, or activity (including extracurricular activities) that are separated by sex, the appropriate participation of students shall be determined by sex rather than gender or gender identity. [School Division] shall provide reasonable modifications to this policy only to the extent required by law,” the policies read.

“These policies provide families the opportunity to weigh in on their child’s decisions and be a partner in their education,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons said. “We are elevating parents and giving them a seat at the table. We encourage all school divisions to review the policies and implement them into their local policies in collaboration with their school boards and community stakeholders.”

Virginia’s 2023 model policies were adopted following a systematic review of the 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.

“The 2021 Model Policies promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools. The 2021 Model Policies also disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students.”