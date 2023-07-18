Vivek Ramaswamy Weighs In On Whether He’d Take A Trump Cabinet Post

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday he would not take a cabinet post if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Trump holds a 33.5% lead over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida among Republican presidential primary voters, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. Ramaswamy is fourth with 4.5% of the vote in that average, but has placed third in three of the last four polls used in the average. (RELATED: ‘You Have To Knock Out Donald Trump’: Piers Morgan Presses Ramaswamy On When He Will Attack Trump)

WATCH:



“Would you take a position in the administration of any of your rivals?,” host Steve Hilton asked Ramaswamy.

The 2024 presidential candidate noted that he wouldn’t take a cabinet position in any administration.

“I think the right way to drive change for me in this country, if I’m not in this race, is through the private sector as I’ve been doing it,” Ramaswamy told Steve Hilton. “We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves, how can we make our unique contributions? I think there’s a lot of talented politicians, and if there’s a need for another politician to fill some rank, there’s a great deep bench to choose from.”

Ramaswamy founded Strive Asset Management in May 2022 to encourage corporations to remain politically neutral. Ramaswamy’s book, “Woke, Inc.,” discussing how corporations were involved in so-called “stakeholder capitalism,” was released in 2021.

“I think in our movement, there’s a lot thinner of a bench when it comes to people who actually know how to build great enterprises, achieve great success,” Ramaswamy continued. “I’ve been writing one book every six months on average before this campaign in parallel with building those businesses. That’s how I’ll be having an impact in the event that I’m not successful in this race.”

“We want iconic American brands like Disney, Coca-Cola and Exxon, and U.S. tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Google to deliver high-quality products that improve our lives, not controversial political ideologies that divide us,” Ramaswamy said in a release announcing the financial firm’s launch.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.